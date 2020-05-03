May 2, 2020

Albany, NY

State Will Distribute Over 7 Million More Cloth Masks to Vulnerable New Yorkers and Frontline Workers Across the State

State is Distributing $25 Million to Food Banks Across the State Through the Nourish New York Initiative

Confirms 4,663 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 312,977; New Cases in 44 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the results of the state’s completed antibody testing study, showing 12.3 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies. The survey developed a baseline infection rate by testing 15,000 people at grocery stores and community centers across the state over the past two weeks. Of those tested, 11.5% of women tested positive and 13.1% of men tested positive. A regional breakdown of the results is below:

Region

Percent Positive

Capital District

2.2%

Central NY

1.9%

Finger Lakes

2.6%

Hudson Valley
(Without Westchester/Rockland)

3%

Long Island

11.4%

Mohawk Valley

2.7%

North Country

1.2%

NYC

19.9%

Southern Tier

2.4%

Westchester/Rockland

13.8%

Western NY

6%
[embedded content]

Audio

Photos

The Governor also announced that the state will distribute over seven million more cloth masks to vulnerable New Yorkers and essential workers across the state. The masks will be distributed as follows:

  • 500,000 for NYCHA residents
  • 500,000 for farm workers
  • 1 million for vulnerable populations, including the mental health and developmental disabled communities
  • 500,000 for homeless shelters
  • 2 million for elderly New Yorkers and nursing homes
  • 1 million for faith-based organizations and food banks
  • 2 million for grocery stores, supermarkets and food delivery workers

While we’re in uncharted waters it doesn’t mean we proceed blindly, and the results of the 15,000 people tested in our antibody survey program – the largest survey in the nation – will inform our strategy moving forward

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

The Governor also announced the state is distributing $25 million to food banks across the state through the Nourish New York Initiative. The Nourish New York initiative, announced earlier this week by Governor Cuomo, is working to quickly reroute New York’s surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them most through New York’s network of food banks. Funding will be distributed as follows:

  • New York City Region: $11 million
  • Westchester Region: $1 million
  • Long Island Region: $1.6 million
  • Capital/Hudson Valley Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $4.4 million
  • Central NY Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $2.2 million
  • Southern Tier Region: $1.1 million
  • Western New York Region: $2.1 million
  • Finger Lakes Region (includes portion of Southern Tier): $1.7 million

“While we’re in uncharted waters it doesn’t mean we proceed blindly, and the results of the 15,000 people tested in our antibody survey program – the largest survey in the nation – will inform our strategy moving forward,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re also going to undertake a full survey of antibody testing for transit workers, who have been on the front lines of this crisis. We’ve said thank you to our essential workers thousands of times but actions speak louder than words, and we want them to know that we’re doing everything we can do to keep them safe.”  

Governor Cuomo Tours NYC Subway Cars Being Disinfected for COVID-19

Finally, the Governor confirmed 4,663 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 312,977 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 312,977 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,238

34

Allegany

35

0

Broome

305

6

Cattaraugus

50

1

Cayuga

51

0

Chautauqua

35

0

Chemung

124

1

Chenango

99

0

Clinton

62

1

Columbia

205

3

Cortland

28

0

Delaware

61

0

Dutchess

3,049

47

Erie

3,598

117

Essex

28

0

Franklin

15

0

Fulton

79

4

Genesee

155

1

Greene

142

3

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

61

1

Jefferson

62

1

Lewis

9

0

Livingston

76

3

Madison

149

10

Monroe

1,534

56

Montgomery

54

0

Nassau

36,519

358

Niagara

457

17

NYC

172,354

2,664

Oneida

474

23

Onondaga

903

43

Ontario

92

1

Orange

8,910

159

Orleans

93

1

Oswego

66

2

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1003

13

Rensselaer

311

13

Rockland

11,945

133

Saratoga

361

3

Schenectady

521

7

Schoharie

43

0

Schuyler

7

0

Seneca

42

1

St. Lawrence

176

0

Steuben

217

1

Suffolk

34,478

441

Sullivan

931

51

Tioga

90

0

Tompkins

128

0

Ulster

1,327

29

Warren

185

3

Washington

184

14

Wayne

73

2

Westchester

29,626

394

Wyoming

69

1

Yates

18

0

Next Section

Continue

Contact the Governor’s Press Office