May 2, 2020
Albany, NY
State Will Distribute Over 7 Million More Cloth Masks to Vulnerable New Yorkers and Frontline Workers Across the State
State is Distributing $25 Million to Food Banks Across the State Through the Nourish New York Initiative
Confirms 4,663 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 312,977; New Cases in 44 Counties
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the results of the state’s completed antibody testing study, showing 12.3 percent of the population have COVID-19 antibodies. The survey developed a baseline infection rate by testing 15,000 people at grocery stores and community centers across the state over the past two weeks. Of those tested, 11.5% of women tested positive and 13.1% of men tested positive. A regional breakdown of the results is below:
|
Region
|
Percent Positive
|
Capital District
|
2.2%
|
Central NY
|
1.9%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.6%
|
Hudson Valley
|
3%
|
Long Island
|
11.4%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.7%
|
North Country
|
1.2%
|
NYC
|
19.9%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.4%
|
Westchester/Rockland
|
13.8%
|
Western NY
|
6%
The Governor also announced that the state will distribute over seven million more cloth masks to vulnerable New Yorkers and essential workers across the state. The masks will be distributed as follows:
- 500,000 for NYCHA residents
- 500,000 for farm workers
- 1 million for vulnerable populations, including the mental health and developmental disabled communities
- 500,000 for homeless shelters
- 2 million for elderly New Yorkers and nursing homes
- 1 million for faith-based organizations and food banks
- 2 million for grocery stores, supermarkets and food delivery workers
While we’re in uncharted waters it doesn’t mean we proceed blindly, and the results of the 15,000 people tested in our antibody survey program – the largest survey in the nation – will inform our strategy moving forward
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
The Governor also announced the state is distributing $25 million to food banks across the state through the Nourish New York Initiative. The Nourish New York initiative, announced earlier this week by Governor Cuomo, is working to quickly reroute New York’s surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them most through New York’s network of food banks. Funding will be distributed as follows:
- New York City Region: $11 million
- Westchester Region: $1 million
- Long Island Region: $1.6 million
- Capital/Hudson Valley Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $4.4 million
- Central NY Region (includes portion of North Country and Mohawk Valley): $2.2 million
- Southern Tier Region: $1.1 million
- Western New York Region: $2.1 million
- Finger Lakes Region (includes portion of Southern Tier): $1.7 million
“While we’re in uncharted waters it doesn’t mean we proceed blindly, and the results of the 15,000 people tested in our antibody survey program – the largest survey in the nation – will inform our strategy moving forward,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re also going to undertake a full survey of antibody testing for transit workers, who have been on the front lines of this crisis. We’ve said thank you to our essential workers thousands of times but actions speak louder than words, and we want them to know that we’re doing everything we can do to keep them safe.”
Finally, the Governor confirmed 4,663 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 312,977 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 312,977 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
1,238
|
34
|
Allegany
|
35
|
0
|
Broome
|
305
|
6
|
Cattaraugus
|
50
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
51
|
0
|
Chautauqua
|
35
|
0
|
Chemung
|
124
|
1
|
Chenango
|
99
|
0
|
Clinton
|
62
|
1
|
Columbia
|
205
|
3
|
Cortland
|
28
|
0
|
Delaware
|
61
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
3,049
|
47
|
Erie
|
3,598
|
117
|
Essex
|
28
|
0
|
Franklin
|
15
|
0
|
Fulton
|
79
|
4
|
Genesee
|
155
|
1
|
Greene
|
142
|
3
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
61
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
62
|
1
|
Lewis
|
9
|
0
|
Livingston
|
76
|
3
|
Madison
|
149
|
10
|
Monroe
|
1,534
|
56
|
Montgomery
|
54
|
0
|
Nassau
|
36,519
|
358
|
Niagara
|
457
|
17
|
NYC
|
172,354
|
2,664
|
Oneida
|
474
|
23
|
Onondaga
|
903
|
43
|
Ontario
|
92
|
1
|
Orange
|
8,910
|
159
|
Orleans
|
93
|
1
|
Oswego
|
66
|
2
|
Otsego
|
67
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1003
|
13
|
Rensselaer
|
311
|
13
|
Rockland
|
11,945
|
133
|
Saratoga
|
361
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
521
|
7
|
Schoharie
|
43
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
7
|
0
|
Seneca
|
42
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
176
|
0
|
Steuben
|
217
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
34,478
|
441
|
Sullivan
|
931
|
51
|
Tioga
|
90
|
0
|
Tompkins
|
128
|
0
|
Ulster
|
1,327
|
29
|
Warren
|
185
|
3
|
Washington
|
184
|
14
|
Wayne
|
73
|
2
|
Westchester
|
29,626
|
394
|
Wyoming
|
69
|
1
|
Yates
|
18
|
0
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/antibody-testing-study-results