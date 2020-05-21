Continues Partnership with Ready Responders to Expand Testing from 8 to 40 Public Housing Sites Across NYC

State is Partnering with SOMOS to Establish 28 Additional Testing Sites at Churches and Community-Based Providers in Predominately Minority Neighborhoods; Total of 72 Faith-Based Testing Sites in Partnership with Northwell Health & SOMOS

Directs All Local Governments to Expand Testing in Low-Income Communities and Develop Outreach Programs

Religious Gatherings of No More Than 10 People and Drive-In and Parking Lot Services Will Be Allowed Statewide Beginning Thursday, May 21st

State is Convening Interfaith Advisory Council to Discuss Proposals to Safely Bring Back Religious Services

Announces Finalists for Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest; New Yorkers Can Vote Through Memorial Day at WearAMask.ny.gov

Confirms 1,525 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 354,370; New Cases in 42 Counties