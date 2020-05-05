ANTIBODY FREE ELISA-LIKE ASSAY FOR THE DETECTION OF TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS BASED ON DOUBLE-STRANDED DNA THERMOSTABILITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020
Analyst, 2020, 145,3339-3344
DOI: 10.1039/C9AN02631B, Paper
Yue Sun, Zhiyan Li, Choiwan Lau, Jianzhong Lu
Transcription factors (TFs) play critical roles in gene expression regulation and disease development. Herein we report a chemiluminescence assay for the detection of transcription factor based on double-stranded DNA thermostability.
