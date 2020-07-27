ANTIBIOTICS ALONE SUCCESSFULLY TREAT UNCOMPLICATED APPENDICITIS IN CHILDREN

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 27 luglio 2020 Of 1,068 patients from 10 health centers enrolled in the study, 67.1% of those who elected to initially manage their care through antibiotics alone experienced no harmful side effects and did not later require an appendectomy by their one-year follow-up appointment. Patients in the non-operative group experienced an average of 6.6 disability days, compared to the 10.9 days in the surgery group.

