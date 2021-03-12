ANTIAROMATICITY-AROMATICITY TRANSITION OF CYCLO[16]CARBON UPON METAL ENCAPSULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06256A, Paper
Yuhang Jiang, Yabei Wu, Jianjun Deng, Zhiyong Wang
In contrast to the aromatic compounds with particular stabilities, the antiaromatic compounds are usually less stable due to their high reactivity and unfavourable formation energies. Cyclo[16]carbon (C16) is a carbon…
