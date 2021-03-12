venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

TURING SCHEME TO OPEN UP GLOBAL STUDY AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES

NEW TREE FUND FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCED

ON THE PASSING OF IVOIRIAN PRIME MINISTER HAMED BAKAYOKO

LOCAL EU STATEMENT ON THE DECISION OF FIVE MICRONESIAN STATES TO INITIATE…

THE EXPECTED PAROLE OF HAMPIG “HARRY” SASSOUNIAN

ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY IN HONG KONG

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 11, 2021

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, WITH FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY AND THE US,…

DICHIARAZIONE DI THOMAS H. ANDREWS RELATORE SPECIALE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE SULLA SITUAZIONE…

READOUT OF U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY LENDERKING’S TRIP TO THE GULF AND JORDAN

Agenparl

ANTIAROMATICITY-AROMATICITY TRANSITION OF CYCLO[16]CARBON UPON METAL ENCAPSULATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06256A, Paper
Yuhang Jiang, Yabei Wu, Jianjun Deng, Zhiyong Wang
In contrast to the aromatic compounds with particular stabilities, the antiaromatic compounds are usually less stable due to their high reactivity and unfavourable formation energies. Cyclo[16]carbon (C16) is a carbon…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/9nSzO6umqR8/D0CP06256A

Post collegati

ANTIAROMATICITY-AROMATICITY TRANSITION OF CYCLO[16]CARBON UPON METAL ENCAPSULATION

Redazione

UP HOLDS 2ND WEBINAR SERIES ON ONLINE RESOURCES FOR UP STUDENTS

Redazione

A HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURE OF CO0.85SE@NC/ZNSE@NC YOLK-DOUBLE-SHELL POLYHEDRON FOR LONG-TERM LITHIUM STORAGE

Redazione

PAYING FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN THE NEW ADMINISTRATION.

Redazione

UK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE A STANCE STRENGTHENING INVOLVEMENT IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION

Redazione

RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND CHINA: FROM THE “GOLDEN AGE” TO THE COOLING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More