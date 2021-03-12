ANTIAROMATICITY-AROMATICITY TRANSITION OF CYCLO[16]CARBON UPON METAL ENCAPSULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06256A, Paper

Yuhang Jiang, Yabei Wu, Jianjun Deng, Zhiyong Wang

In contrast to the aromatic compounds with particular stabilities, the antiaromatic compounds are usually less stable due to their high reactivity and unfavourable formation energies. Cyclo[16]carbon (C16) is a carbon…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/9nSzO6umqR8/D0CP06256A