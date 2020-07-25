sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
ANTI-STOKES PHOTOLUMINESCENCE STUDY ON A METHYLAMMONIUM LEAD BROMIDE NANOPARTICLE FILM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR04545D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Anna Jancik Prochazkova, Felix Mayr, Katarina Gugujonovic, Bekele Hailegnaw, Jozef Krajčovič, Yolanda Salinas, Oliver Brueggemann, Niyazi Serdar Sariciftci, Markus Clark Scharber
Photon cooling via anti-Stokes photoluminescence (ASPL) is a promising approach to realize all-solid-state cryo-refrigeration by photoexcitation. Photoluminescence quantum yields close to 100 % and a strong coupling between phonons and…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/Vyh6f3shNEA/D0NR04545D

