lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

GROUPS OF UP TO SIX FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS CAN EXERCISE OUTSIDE UNDER…

1 JULY 2020: UPDATE TO THE PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) FEES

UK REACHES 200,000 CORONAVIRUS TESTING CAPACITY TARGET A DAY EARLY

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

THREE FAMILIES TO FINLAND FROM AL-HOL CAMP VIA TURKEY

LE ROSE DI MARIA

Agenparl

ANTI-HYPERURICEMIC POTENTIAL OF STEVIA (STEVIA REBAUDIANA BERTONI) RESIDUE EXTRACT IN HYPERURICEMIC MICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Hyperuricemia (HUA) is considered a potent risk factor for the development of gout, renal failure, and cardiovascular disease. The current project was designed to use stevia (Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni) byproduct, named stevia residue extract (STVRE), for the treatment of HUA. Male Kunming mice were divided into six groups: normal control, model control, positive control (allopurinol, 5 mg/kg body weight [bw]), STVRE-1 (75 mg/kg bw), STVRE-2 (150 mg/kg bw), and STVRE-3 (300 mg/kg bw). HUA was induced by the administration of potassium oxonate (100 mg/kg bw), fructose (10% w/v), and yeast extract (100 mg/kg bw) for 8 weeks. STVRE significantly (p < 0.05) decreased uric acid (UA) production and ameliorated UA excretion by interacting with urate transporters. The STVRE remarkably attenuated oxidative stress mediated by UA and downregulated inflammatory-related response markers such as COX-2, NF-κB, PGE2, IL-1β, and TNF-α. Furthermore, STVRE also reversed HUA-induced abnormalities in kidney compared with the MC group. The results of our study suggest that STVRE has strong potential to attenuate hyperuricemia, renal protective effects, and may be used as a natural supplement for the possible treatment of UA-related disorders.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/gAaQvZuuv9I/C9FO02246E

Post collegati

ANTI-HYPERURICEMIC POTENTIAL OF STEVIA (STEVIA REBAUDIANA BERTONI) RESIDUE EXTRACT IN HYPERURICEMIC MICE

Redazione

CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN JUNE 1 AT CORALVILLE LAKE

Redazione

CORPS CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN JUNE 1 ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Redazione

CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN JUNE 1 AT SAYLORVILLE LAKE AND LAKE RED ROCK

Redazione

MONTHLY SPECIAL “NEW ARCHIVED WEBSITES” HAS BEEN RELEASED. (1 JUNE 2020)

Redazione

GLENN CUNNINGHAM RESERVOIR TO BEGIN TO FILL NATURALLY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More