27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

TOURISTS VISIT SALALAH DURING TOURISM SEASON 2019

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: BOOST FOR UK SCIENCE WITH UNLIMITED VISA OFFER TO WORLD’S…

REGIONALI, ZINGARETTI: SALVINI PERDE LE ELEZIONI, M5S STANNO AVENDO AL LORO INTERNO…

REGIONALI, MELONI: COMPLIMENTI ALLA SANTELLI, AL SUO FIANCO ON UNA TERA CHE…

REGIONALI, SALVINI: IN EMILIA UNA CAVALCATA INDIMENTICABILE, IN CALABRIA DETERMINANTI

BASKET, SPADAFORA: LA TRAGICA MORTE DI KOBE BRYANT LASCIA TUTTI SENZA PAROLE

BASKET, E’ MORTO KOBE BRYANT LEGENDA NBA

Home » ANTI-DIABETIC EFFECT OF EIGHT LAGERSTROEMIA SPECIOSA LEAF EXTRACTS BASED ON THE CONTENTS OF ELLAGITANNINS AND ELLAGIC ACID DERIVATIVES
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

ANTI-DIABETIC EFFECT OF EIGHT LAGERSTROEMIA SPECIOSA LEAF EXTRACTS BASED ON THE CONTENTS OF ELLAGITANNINS AND ELLAGIC ACID DERIVATIVES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Previously, we have reported the opposite effects of compounds isolated from Lagerstroemia speciosa leaves on glucose transport (GLUT4) assay. Ellagitannins from L. speciosa activated GLUT4, while ellagic acid derivatives showed an inhibitory effect. As part of our continuing research on anti-diabetic nutritional supplement, the present study compared the anti-diabetic effects of several extracts (LE 1-8) from leaves of L. speciosa using different manufacturing processes based on the contents of ellagitannins and ellagic acid derivatives. Their anti-diabetic effects were evaluated by glucose uptake and adipocyte differentiation in cells in vitro as well as alloxan induced diabetic mice in vivo. These extracts were given to mice by gavage at doses of 0.25, 1.0, and 4.0 g/kg body weight once a day for 21 consecutive days. Results showed that LE1 (1.0 g/kg), LE3 (1.0 or 4.0 g/kg), LE4 (1.0 or 4.0 g/kg), LE5 (0.25 or 1.0 or 4.0 g/kg) and LE7 (1.0 or 4.0 g/kg) had significant anti-diabetic effects in alloxan-induced diabetic mice as indicated by the decreased levels of fasting blood glucose, body weight, serum biomarkers, tissue weight and body fat, and increased final insulin levels. LE8 (1.0 g/kg) possessed moderate anti-diabetic effect as illustrated by the reduced fasting blood glucose level. While, LE2 and LE6 showed slight effects in alloxan-induced diabetic mice. The potential correlation of the content of ellagitannins, ellagic acid derivatives, and corosolic acid with the anti-diabetic activity was discussed.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/okQak182G2o/C9FO03091C

Related posts

SIMULATED DIGESTION OF OLIVE POMACE WATER-SOLUBLE INGREDIENT: RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COMPOUNDS BIOACCESSIBILITY AND THEIR POTENTIAL HEALTH BENEFITS

Redazione

ANTI-DIABETIC EFFECT OF EIGHT LAGERSTROEMIA SPECIOSA LEAF EXTRACTS BASED ON THE CONTENTS OF ELLAGITANNINS AND ELLAGIC ACID DERIVATIVES

Redazione

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

Redazione

RATIOMETRIC FLUORESCENT METHOD FOR CTDNA ANALYSIS BASED ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF DNA FOUR-WAY JUNCTION

Redazione

SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION, AND ANTICANCER ACTIVITY OF FOLATE γ- FERROCENYL CONJUGATES

Redazione

MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED DELIVERY AND LIGHT CONTROLLED RELEASE OF IRON PRODRUG AND CO TO ENHANCE CANCER THERAPY BY FERROPTOSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More