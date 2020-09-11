ANTHONEY SCHRADE ARRESTED

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 settembre 2020

Thanks to information from the public, Anthoney SCHRADE was arrested without incident late yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Information from citizens is often crucial in helping move investigations forward and helping us identify and locate people suspected of a criminal offence. The support of the public and media is something we do not take for granted and we are grateful to those who share news about our investigations.

We share photos and information in the hope that it will be seen by someone close to the suspect or who has information that could help us but may not have realized it yet. When this information is shared broadly, it increases the chances that it will be seen by someone who can help.

SCHRADE is now facing multiple charges related to domestic incidents.