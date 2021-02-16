martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ANPR – HAVE YOUR SAY

ANPR – HAVE YOUR SAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Tuesday 16 February 2021

We are looking to get your thoughts around the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in West Yorkshire.

ANPR technology is used by police forces across the UK – including West Yorkshire Police help detect, deter and disrupt criminality, including organised crime groups and terrorists. The registration plate cameras are governed by

strict codes of practice. They are most commonly used to alert officers to stolen vehicles, vehicles that have been involved in crime or to help locate missing people. The data they collect can also be used in investigations.

You’ve probably seen how ANPR works from TV programmes like Police Interceptors which West Yorkshire Police featured in or you may even use a petrol station or car park which uses the system to keep you safe. Just in case you haven’t, we’ve made a short film to show how ANPR is used.

The video shows the use of ANPR in West Midlands Police in locating a missing person.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/anpr-have-your-say

Post collegati

ANPR – HAVE YOUR SAY

Redazione

THE EASTERN REGION: 54,000+ HOME MEDICAL VISITS CONDUCTED IN 2020

Redazione

MAKING THE EU A GLOBAL PLAYER

Redazione

MARK HELFRICH: “DEN NETZAUSBAU AN DAS NEUE ÖKOSTROMZIEL ANPASSEN”

Redazione

TRANSPARENCY DATA: HOME OFFICE: SPECIAL ADVISERS’ GIFTS, HOSPITALITY AND MEETINGS, JANUARY TO MARCH 2018

Redazione

TRANSPARENCY DATA: HOME OFFICE: SPECIAL ADVISERS’ GIFTS, HOSPITALITY AND MEETINGS, APRIL TO JUNE 2018

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More