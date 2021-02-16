ANPR – HAVE YOUR SAY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Tuesday 16 February 2021

We are looking to get your thoughts around the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in West Yorkshire.

ANPR technology is used by police forces across the UK – including West Yorkshire Police help detect, deter and disrupt criminality, including organised crime groups and terrorists. The registration plate cameras are governed by

strict codes of practice. They are most commonly used to alert officers to stolen vehicles, vehicles that have been involved in crime or to help locate missing people. The data they collect can also be used in investigations.

You’ve probably seen how ANPR works from TV programmes like Police Interceptors which West Yorkshire Police featured in or you may even use a petrol station or car park which uses the system to keep you safe. Just in case you haven’t, we’ve made a short film to show how ANPR is used.

The video shows the use of ANPR in West Midlands Police in locating a missing person.

