(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), dom 26 aprile 2020 “More equipment required to protect against the coronavirus epidemic arrived in Hungary aboard four aeroplanes on Friday via the airlift operating between China and Hungary”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a statement to public media on Friday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/another-four-planes-have-brought-personal-protective-equipment-to-hungary