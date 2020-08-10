lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

ANNUAL REPORT ON EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS 2019

APPELLO DEL WCC: IN SUD SUDAN, PORRE FINE A BRUTALITà E VIOLENZE

CULTURA: DI GIORGI (PD), GRAZIE A FRANCESCHINI SI COMPLETA PROGETTO GRANDI UFFIZI

INPS: PEZZOPANE (PD), IN DL AGOSTO OBBLIGO DI RESTITUZIONE PER PARLAMENTARI E…

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

ANNUAL REPORT ON EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS 2019

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 10 agosto 2020

Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions 2019

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions has been published by the IMF since 1950. It draws on information available to the IMF from a number of sources, including that provided in the course of official staff visits to member countries, and has been prepared in close consultation with national authorities.

Series:

Annual Report on Exchange Arrangements and Exchange Restrictions

Frequency:

Annual

English

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/0250-7366

Stock No:

AEIEA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

3800

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Annual-Report-on-Exchange-Arrangements-and-Exchange-Restrictions/Issues/2020/08/10/Annual-Report-on-Exchange-Arrangements-and-Exchange-Restrictions-2019-47102

Post collegati

ANNUAL REPORT ON EXCHANGE ARRANGEMENTS AND EXCHANGE RESTRICTIONS 2019

Redazione

A STRAIGHTFORWARD SYNTHESIS OF A NEW FAMILY OF MOLECULES: 2,5,8-TRIALKOXYHEPTAZINES. APPLICATION TO PHOTOREDOX CATALYZED TRANSFORMATIONS

Redazione

THEORETICAL EXPLORATION OF THE PHOTOPHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF TWO-COMPONENT RUII-PORPHIRIN DYES AS PROMISING ASSEMBLIES FOR A COMBINED ANTITUMOR EFFECT

Redazione

AN EFFICIENT IMIDATION OF THIOETHERS WITH NITRENE IN WATER

Redazione

SOUTHSIDE BID AND BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL WORK TOGETHER TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RECOVERY

Redazione

PREVENZIONE CONTAGIO MIGRANTI, REGIONE APPROVA AVVISO PUBBLICO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More