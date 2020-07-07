mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
ANNUAL RAIL CONSUMER REPORT 2020

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 07 luglio 2020

7 July 2020

Our annual rail consumer report highlights the work that we have undertaken throughout 2019/20 to protect the interests of rail passengers and secure improvements across the consumer areas that we regulate:

  • ticket retailing and passenger rights
  • passenger information
  • accessibility
  • complaints handling

The report highlights where progress has been made by train companies and Network Rail, and compares performance across train companies. We include examples of specific interventions that we have had with companies over the past year and set out our work plans for 2020/21.

Current report

Annual rail consumer report 2020 pdf icon PDF, 2,907 Kb

Annual Rail Consumer report 2020 – Findings by train company pdf icon PDF, 724 Kb

Annual Rail Consumer report – Executive Summary pdf icon PDF, 1,297 Kb

Press release

Train companies brought to task almost 40 times by rail regulator in 2019-20

Accessibility and inclusion

This graph shows a range of accessibility data for each operator. It includes data on booked assistance volumes, and satisfaction with booked assistance. It also shows accessibility complaints per 100,000 journeys and volume of alternative accessible transport booked.

See our Complaints handling graph.

Fonte/Source: https://orr.gov.uk/rail/consumers/annual-rail-consumer-report

