7 July 2020
Our annual rail consumer report highlights the work that we have undertaken throughout 2019/20 to protect the interests of rail passengers and secure improvements across the consumer areas that we regulate:
- ticket retailing and passenger rights
- passenger information
- accessibility
- complaints handling
The report highlights where progress has been made by train companies and Network Rail, and compares performance across train companies. We include examples of specific interventions that we have had with companies over the past year and set out our work plans for 2020/21.
Current report
Annual rail consumer report 2020 pdf icon PDF, 2,907 Kb
Annual Rail Consumer report 2020 – Findings by train company pdf icon PDF, 724 Kb
Annual Rail Consumer report – Executive Summary pdf icon PDF, 1,297 Kb
Press release
Train companies brought to task almost 40 times by rail regulator in 2019-20
Accessibility and inclusion
This graph shows a range of accessibility data for each operator. It includes data on booked assistance volumes, and satisfaction with booked assistance. It also shows accessibility complaints per 100,000 journeys and volume of alternative accessible transport booked.
See our Complaints handling graph.
Annual rail consumer report 2019
Measuring Up – Annual rail consumer report 2019 pdf icon PDF, 4,639 Kb
Measuring Up 2019 – At a glance summary pdf icon PDF, 457 Kb
Measuring Up 2019 – Findings by train company pdf icon PDF, 1,677 Kb
Press release
ORR urges sweeping reforms on accessibility and compensation
Related spreadsheets
Actions to improve services in response to complaints 2018-19: All train operating companies (TOCs) (Excel format)
Actions to improve services in response to complaints 2018-19: All train operating companies (TOCs) (OpenDocument Spreadsheet format)
Disability and equality staff training 2018-19: All train operating companies (TOCs) (Excel format)
Disability and equality staff training 2018-19: All train operating companies (TOCs) (OpenDocument Spreadsheet format)
Previous reports
Measuring Up – Annual rail consumer report 2018 pdf icon PDF, 11,074 Kb
9 July 2018
Actions to improve services in response to complaints 2017-18: All train operating companies (TOCs) xlsx icon XLSX, 365 Kb
9 July 2018
Disability and equality staff training 2017-18: All train operating companies (TOCs) xlsx icon XLSX, 144 Kb
9 July 2018
Measuring Up – Annual rail consumer report 2016-17
26 July 2017
Measuring Up – Annual rail consumer report – At a glance summary
July 2017
Measuring Up case studies
July 2017
Measuring Up – Annual rail consumer report 2015-16
June 2016
