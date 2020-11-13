(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GEORGIA), ven 13 novembre 2020 Campus and Community

Annual Compliance Training Deadline Extended to Nov. 30

Due to technical issues with the learning management platform (D2L), the deadline to complete this year’s Annual Compliance Training has been extended to Nov. 30 at midnight ET.

Visit training.hr.gatech.edu to complete the Annual Compliance Training. We have added information to assist users on the training page, but if you still experience problems completing the training modules, contact Compliance Training Support at: hr.gatech.edu/integrity-and-compliance-help. Due to the high volume of trouble tickets, it may take up to 48 hours for the Compliance Training Support team to respond to your issue.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gatech.edu/2020/11/12/annual-compliance-training-deadline-extended-nov-30