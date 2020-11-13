venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

WHEN DO YOU NEED A CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER?

BOLIVIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL CONGRATULATES WITH PRESIDENT LUIS ARCE

UK AID AND MILITARY SUPPORT SENT TO CENTAL AMERICA IN WAKE OF…

USA, AMANPOUR DELLA CNN PARAGONA TRUMP AI NAZISTI. «ASSALTO A QUEGLI STESSI…

DDL ZAN: CONIUGARE LIBERTà DI PENSIERO E TUTELA DI TUTTE LE PERSONE

SPORT, SPADAFORA: CONTINUIAMO A LAVORARE PER CAMBIARE IL VOLTO DELLE PERIFERIE ITALIANE

LA DEUTSCHE BANK VUOLE CHE VENGA IMPOSTA UNA “TASSA PRIVILEGIATA” SULLE PERSONE…

USA, TRUMP FIDUCIOSO DI RAGGIUNGERE I 270 VOTI PER IL COLLEGIO ELETTORALE

GOVERNMENT PLANS FOR POST-QUALIFICATION UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS

NO TO VACCINE NATIONALISM, YES TO VACCINE MULTILATERALISM

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ANNUAL COMPLIANCE TRAINING DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOV. 30

ANNUAL COMPLIANCE TRAINING DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOV. 30

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA (GEORGIA), ven 13 novembre 2020 Campus and Community

Annual Compliance Training Deadline Extended to Nov. 30

November 12, 2020
• Atlanta, GA

Due to technical issues with the learning management platform (D2L), the deadline to complete this year’s Annual Compliance Training has been extended to Nov. 30 at midnight ET.

Visit training.hr.gatech.edu to complete the Annual Compliance Training. We have added information to assist users on the training page, but if you still experience problems completing the training modules, contact Compliance Training Support at: hr.gatech.edu/integrity-and-compliance-help. Due to the high volume of trouble tickets, it may take up to 48 hours for the Compliance Training Support team to respond to your issue.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gatech.edu/2020/11/12/annual-compliance-training-deadline-extended-nov-30

Post collegati

ANNUAL COMPLIANCE TRAINING DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOV. 30

Redazione

MINISTER JASON HAYWARD STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT REEMPLOYMENT STRATEGY AND UPCOMING TRAINING INITIATIVES

Redazione

NEWS STORY: CORONAVIRUS: £100M ZOO ANIMALS FUND APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED

Redazione

TRAINING OF IRPFS OFFICERS NOW TO BE HELD AT SVPNPA, HYDERABAD

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: TUBERCULOSIS IN ENGLAND: ANNUAL REPORT

Redazione

PARTNERSHIP WITH UNC HEALTH WILL ENSURING THE READINESS OF THE ARMY’S MEDICAL FORCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More