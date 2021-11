(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Inside Adams Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/18/2021 04:41 PM EST

The Library’s Health Services Division and the Science, Technology and Business Division will host a panel discussion on the “Cancer Moonshot” on Monday, December 6. The focus of this year’s event is “Cancer Immunotherapy,” the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving on the immune system’s natural ability to fight the disease.

🔊 Listen to this