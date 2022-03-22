(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/22/2022 05:08 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States has a special and longstanding relationship with the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau – collectively known as the Freely Associated States (FAS). We are currently engaged in negotiating amendments to certain provisions of the Compacts of Free Association with the FAS, and completing the negotiations is a priority for this Administration.

In light of the critical nature of these complex negotiations, President Biden is appointing Ambassador Joseph Yun as Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations. Ambassador Yun has more than 33 years of diplomatic experience, including as the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy and as the United States Ambassador to Malaysia.

The Compacts reflect the close relationships between the United States and the FAS and are a critical source of regional security, stability, and prosperity. Through these negotiations, we will strengthen our enduring partnerships with our close Pacific Island partners and ensure a free and open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

