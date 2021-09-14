(AGENPARL) – mar 14 settembre 2021 The U.S. Commercial Service presents the Opportunities in Brazil and Mexico’s Fintech and Insurtech Market Webinar

[What’s New in Exporting]

—————————————————————

[Brazil and Mexico]

“Opportunities in Brazil and Mexico’s Fintech and Insurtech Market!”

The U.S. Commercial Service in Brazil and Mexico will host a webinar on opportunities in the fintech and insurtech sectors in both markets. Mexico and Brazil are quickly becoming fintech hubs in Latin America, which represents lots of opportunities for U.S. exporters. This webinar will provide general information regarding the financial services sector in each country, as well as key opportunities and trends in the fintech/insurtech markets. There will also be a question-and-answer session at the end of the webinar.

There is no fee to participate in this webinar. Advance registration is required.

Featuring Speakers:

U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Embassy, Sao Paulo Brazil:

José Prado, Vice President of the Brazilian Insurtech Association

José graduated in Business at the University of São Paulo (USP), with post-graduations in Service Innovation at EISE and in Innovation, Marketing and Strategy Management at the Grenoble (France) Graduate School of Business. He is a Co-Founder and has been Executive Director of the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs), Founder of Conexão Fintech (largest Brazilian portal on Fintech and financial market innovation), is the Co-founder and CEO of Insurtech Brazil, the largest event about Insurtech in Latin America and is the Vice-President of the Brazilian Insurtech Association.

Gesner Oliveira, Director GO Associados

Gesner is a former Deputy Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, participating in the implementation of the Real (the current Brazilian currency) plan. He was also the President of the State of São Paulo water and sanitation company, SABESP, and of the Brazilian Competition Authority, CADE. Currently, he manages a Business Management Consultancy firm and is a Professsor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), largest Latin American Think Tank, where he coordinates the Center for Infrastructure Studies and Environmental Solutions and, besides, is a Professor in Insurance Innovation.

U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Embassy Mexico:

Malik Schaefer, Secretary Mexican Insurtech Association

Maik holds a Master’s in Business Administration by Bond University. Maik is the co-founder of three insurtech companies and he is also the Project Director of Agro-Fintech which is a non-profit organization that promotes financial inclusion in rural regions using fintech and insurtech platforms.

Mexican Fintech Association:

Sarah Heck, Co-Coordinator Regulatory Affairs, Mexican Fintech Association

Sarah leads Latin American public policy and global public affairs work at Stripe, working to enable companies of all sizes around the world to start and grow internet businesses. Additionally she serves as an advisor on international entrepreneurship and youth programs to the Obama Foundation.

Sign up today. Advance registration closes on Monday, September 20, 2021.

For more information on the webinar, please contact:

—————————————————————

Event: Opportunities in Brazil and Mexico’s Fintech and Insurtech Market Webinar

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Cost: There is no cost to view this webinar.

– Join this webinar virtually.

– Participation is via your computer

– This webinar will conclude with a question and answer session.

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the

U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

U.S. Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 75 markets

help U.S. companies get started in exporting or increase sales to global markets.

STAY CONNECTED

If you are ready to begin exporting or expand to additional global markets,

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

🔊 Listen to this