(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 The U.S. Commercial Service presents the New Rules for eCommerce in Europe since July 2021 Webinar

[What’s New in Exporting]

—————————————————————

[eCommerce original jpg]

“New Rules for eCommerce in Europe since July 2021”

Since July 2021, new rules for e-commerce are in place, are you all set? VAT and Authorized Representatives rules have changed and everyone in the e-commerce supply chain is affected, from online sellers and marketplaces/platforms both inside and outside the EU, to postal operators and couriers, customs and tax administrations, right through to consumers. Three months later, what are the key takeaways after the implementation ?

Join us to learn from experts how to adjust to these changes and ask questions.

What You Will Learn

– New EU VAT Rules since July 1, 2021

– New rules for EU Authorized Representatives since July 16, 2021 (regulation on market surveillance and compliance)

– Logistics- Servicing your European Customers

– What assistance the CS E-commerce Team in Europe provides to develop your on-line business in the region

Speakers for the Event

– Britta Eriksson, CEO – EuroVAT

– Soufyan Lamdini, Compliance Expert – Certification Experts

– Jelle de Rooij, Senior Manager Supply Chain Solutions – HIDC

– Rose-Marie Faria, E.U. E-Commerce Team Coordinator, U.S. Commercial Service France

—————————————————————

Event: New Rules for eCommerce in Europe since July 2021 Webinar

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Cost: $25 per participant

– Join this webinar virtually.

– Participation is via your computer.

– This webinar will conclude with a question and answer session.

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the

U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

U.S. Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 U.S. cities and in more than 75 markets

help U.S. companies get started in exporting or increase sales to global markets.

STAY CONNECTED

If you are ready to begin exporting or expand to additional global markets,

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

🔊 Listen to this