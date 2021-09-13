(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 Announcing the 2021-22 Season of Concerts from the Library of Congress []

—————————————————————

Announcing the 2021-22 Season of Concerts from the Library of Congress

—————————————————————

Audiences, Artists, and Art—these are our watchwords as we continue to navigate the challenges of our times. The 2021 fall season will be presented virtually through experience-rich event portals that provide access to concerts, conversations, lectures, electronic resources, and programs in one location. Starting in the spring, we invite you to join us for in-person events when it is safe to do so and continue enjoying additional virtual presentations.

Our fall lineup includes a vast range of music, both familiar and new. We will open with a blockbuster performance of Wynton Marsalis’ A Fiddler’s Tale, followed by an exploration of Tchaikovsky songs performed by Alice Coote and Christian Blackshaw, with narration by Ralph Fiennes. The vocal phenomenon that is Daymé Arocena follows. Later in the fall, we will hear performances by Leif Ove Andsnes, Augustin Hadelich, Zuill Bailey, and other luminaries, including the Netherlands Chamber Choir and the Calidore Quartet, for our annual Stradivari Anniversary concert.

The Imani Winds join forces with the Catalyst Quartet in the first of two concerts bringing new music by under-represented composers to life. Third Coast Percussion has collaborated with Movement Art Is for a dance and percussion spectacle. Hub New Music will perform the premiere of an exciting new work by composer Carlos Simon, Requiem for the Enslaved.

Please join us for these events and more, and be on the lookout for additional opportunities to communicate with artists and Library staff in real-time as we go forward. Thank you for your continued support of Concerts from the Library of Congress!

We seek to empower audiences with options. We aim to support artists with opportunities to perform safely. We strive to give the world artistic experiences that elevate us all.

—————————————————————

Looking for additional events?

—————————————————————

Looking for a past edition of the Pick of the Week?

🔊 Listen to this