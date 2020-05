(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mer 20 maggio 2020

Announcement: PKC Virtual Conference Program and Registration is Live

PKC 2020 has been converted to a virtual conference this year, to be held June 1-4. The program is now live and registration is open. Chat will go live on Saturday, May 20. The only fees being collected are for the IACR membership, so if you already attended RWC or Eurocrypt this year, then you can register for free.

Fonte/Source: https://pkc.iacr.org/2020/