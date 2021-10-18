(AGENPARL) – lun 18 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/18/2021 05:10 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role, I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people.

Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative, will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan. Special Representative West, who served on then-Vice President Biden’s national security team and on the National Security Council staff, will lead diplomatic efforts, advise the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, and coordinate closely with the U.S. Embassy Kabul presence in Doha on America’s interests in Afghanistan.

I thank Ambassador Khalilzad for his service and welcome Special Representative West to the role.

