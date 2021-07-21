(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/20/2021 10:32 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States welcomes efforts by Haiti’s political leadership to come together in choosing an interim Prime Minister and a unity cabinet to chart a path forward in the wake of the heinous assassination of Jovenel Moïse. The formation of this interim government is a positive and necessary step to respond to the Haitian people’s needs and begin restoring Haiti’s democratic institutions.

The United States, together with the international community, urges Haiti’s political and civil society leaders to continue to work together to advance a broad and inclusive dialogue that responds to the needs of the Haitian people and lays the groundwork for long-term stability and prosperity.

We remain committed to supporting the Haitian government’s investigation into the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts, working with the Haitian National Police to promote security and the rule of law, and coordinating with the international community to establish the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote as soon as feasible.

We call on all Haitians to work together to maintain peace and will continue to support the Haitian people as they strive to build a stable, prosperous, and democratic country.

