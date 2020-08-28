ANNOUNCEMENT | LIBRARY WELCOMES MEDICAL STUDENTS AND FACULTY

(AGENPARL) – PROVIDENCE (RHODE ISLAND), ven 28 agosto 2020

Welcome, from the Brown University Library! We offer a variety of services to Brown’s clinical students and faculty that can help with teaching and research.

We can assist you with:

Planning and conducting research (such as literature review services, finding funding, using LabArchives Electronic Lab Notebooks, and writing data management plans)

Publishing and sharing research (organizing citations, ensuring compliance with journals and funders’ public access policies, and measuring researcher and publication impact)

Teaching information literacy, advanced searching, and digital curation skills

Providing orientation to library resources and services for your departments, divisions, and students.

For the most comprehensive information about the Brown University Library hours and resources, start at https://library.brown.edu/. Focused resource and service guides are at:

Brown librarians have been working remotely through the pandemic, continuing to provide research consultations and instruction. For upcoming Library workshops, see the Library calendar. To find out more information, or schedule a consultation, please contact us at <a

We look forward to working with you!

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.brown.edu/libnews/welcome-med-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=welcome-med-2020