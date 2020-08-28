venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF CHINA

CS_SCUOLA, CAMPAGNA SU TEST SIEROLOGICI: AL VIA LO SPOT TV SITO DEDICATO…

NSA NAMES ROAD IN HONOR OF FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RALPH W. ADAMS…

COOK ISLANDS : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT–MACROECONOMIC, FINANCIAL, AND STRUCTURAL POLICIES

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO ANNULLA LE ORDINANZE DEI SINDACI E SPALANCA LE…

KONING OPENT RECYCLINGFABRIEK PURIFIED METAL COMPANY

<I>RECOVERY FUND</I>: AUDIZIONI COMMISSARIO UE GENTILONI E VICE PRESIDENTE BEI SCANNAPIECO IN…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION SCHEDULE

MIGRANTI, CAPPELLANI (PD): PAROLE DI MUSUMECI SU TOGHE INACCETTABILI, SI AGISCA NELLE…

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ LANDELIJKE MUZIEKTAFELDAG MééR MUZIEK IN DE KLAS

Agenparl

ANNOUNCEMENT | LIBRARY WELCOMES MEDICAL STUDENTS AND FACULTY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – PROVIDENCE (RHODE ISLAND), ven 28 agosto 2020

photo of front of Alpert Medical School

Welcome, from the Brown University Library! We offer a variety of services to Brown’s clinical students and faculty that can help with teaching and research.

We can assist you with:

  • Planning and conducting research (such as literature review services, finding funding, using LabArchives Electronic Lab Notebooks, and writing data management plans)
  • Publishing and sharing research (organizing citations, ensuring compliance with journals and funders’ public access policies, and measuring researcher and publication impact)
  • Teaching information literacy, advanced searching, and digital curation skills
  • Providing orientation to library resources and services for your departments, divisions, and students.

For the most comprehensive information about the Brown University Library hours and resources, start at https://library.brown.edu/. Focused resource and service guides are at:

Brown librarians have been working remotely through the pandemic, continuing to provide research consultations and instruction. For upcoming Library workshops, see the Library calendar. To find out more information, or schedule a consultation, please contact us at <a

We look forward to working with you!

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.brown.edu/libnews/welcome-med-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=welcome-med-2020

Post collegati

ANNOUNCEMENT | LIBRARY WELCOMES MEDICAL STUDENTS AND FACULTY

Redazione

ENGINEERING: RESEARCH ASSISTANT â€“ EXPERIMENTAL AEROTHERMODYNAMICS FOR TURBINES & COMPRESSORS

Redazione

AGRICULTURE: SOYBEAN PLANT PATHOLOGIST (ASSISTANT OR ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR)

Redazione

PROFESSOR DIANA ROSE, PIONEER IN USER-LED MENTAL HEALTH RESEARCH, RETIRES

Redazione

CHINA HAS 600 OUTPOSTS ACROSS THE WORLD TO RECRUIT SCIENTISTS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: UK GOVERNMENT TO FUND COVID-19 RESEARCH IN SCOTLAND

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More