Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Today we commemorate 35 years of the Compact of Free Association between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States of America, which entered into force on October 21, 1986. The Compact has been a cornerstone of the strong relationship between the Marshall Islands and the United States for more than three decades.

We reaffirm the importance of our special and historic relationship, which will continue to support security, stability, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific for years to come. The Administration is prioritizing Compact negotiations with the Freely Associated States, and, through ongoing negotiations with the Marshall Islands, we seek to strengthen our enduring partnership.

The United States is proud to be a friend of the Marshall Islands, and we look forward to many more years of friendship.

