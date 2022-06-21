18.7 C
Rome
martedì, Giugno 21, 2022
type here...
Politica InternaSocial Network

Anief su Orizzonte Scuola – Bianchi: bisognava tagliare 130mila docenti, altro che 10mila. Pacifico non ci sta: obiettivi sbagliati

By Redazione
0
2

Must read

Redazione

mar 21 giugno 2022

Leggi l’articolo

Fonte/Source: https://anief.org/stampa/in-primo-piano/40746-anief-su-orizzonte-scuola-bianchi-bisognava-tagliare-130mila-docenti,-altro-che-10mila-pacifico-non-ci-sta-obiettivi-sbagliati

Previous articleJanez Janša-2022-06-21 13:45
Next articleПредставители академий Следственного комитета впервые приняли участие во встрече Президента России с выпускниками военных вузов
- Advertisement -

Correlati

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia