mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
ANGOLA NATIONAL DAY

by Redazione00

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I offer my congratulations to all Angolans as you commemorate 45 years of independence.
I was honored to visit Angola this year to discuss how to broaden and deepen our strategic partnership. The United States welcomes Angolas dedication to political and economic reforms and increased transparency, and we urge Angola to continue its efforts to improve its investment climate to better attract greater private sector interest. We also appreciate Angolas positive role building regional security.
Please accept my best wishes for a joyous National Day and the year ahead.
