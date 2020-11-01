domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
ANGOLA: AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 01 novembre 2020

Angola currently does not allow the use of agricultural biotechnology in production, and imports containing genetically engineered (GE) components are limited to food aid. In December 2004, the Council of Ministers approved Decree No. 92/04 restricting the use of biotechnology in Angola as a provisional measure pending the establishment of a comprehensive National Biosafety System capable of properly controlling the importation, entry, use, and eventual production of GE organisms in the country.

Angola: Agricultural Biotechnology Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/angola-agricultural-biotechnology-annual-4

