Angela Davis to Give Keynote at 2021 Georgia Tech Black History Month Lecture

Angela Davis

Angela Davis, political activist, philosopher, educator, and author, will be the keynote speaker at Georgia Tech’s 2021 Black History Month Lecture on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Registration is open at: https://bit.ly/2021BHMLecture.

“Through her activism spanning over 50 years, Davis has been deeply involved in movements for social justice and social reform around the world,” said Archie Ervin, vice president for Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “As a leader of the Black Power Movement in the 1960s, she contributed to the advancement of the term ‘antiracist,’ which was later etched in in the American lexicon by Ibram X. Kendi’s best-seller “How to Be an Antiracist.””

She has written 10 books and has lectured throughout the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. Her recent work has focused on the range of social problems associated with incarceration and the generalized criminalization of communities that are most affected by poverty and racial discrimination. She draws upon her own experiences in the early 1970s as a person who spent 18 months in jail and on trial after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.”

Davis has conducted extensive research on issues related to race, gender and imprisonment. Her recent books include “Abolition Democracy” and “Are Prisons Obsolete?” about the abolition of the prison industrial complex, a new edition of “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” and a collection of essays, “The Meaning of Freedom.” Her most recent book of essays, “Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement,” was published in February 2016.

The event is sponsored by Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Georgia Tech African American Student Union.

