AND ALL THE STARS LOOKED DOWN

Alan Bullard (b.1947)

Alan Bullard was born in London, and studied with Herbert Howells at the Royal College of Music, and at Nottingham University. He enjoyed a successful career in music education, most recently as Head of Composition at Colchester Institute, and is currently an examiner for ABRSM. He now devotes most of his time to composing, editing, and arranging. His music unfailingly appeals to both performers and audiences; he has written for all kinds of choirs, with instrumental works for a variety of ensembles and orchestras. Alan is also a respected writer of music for examination syllabuses and educational albums. His major publications include the inspirational Oxford Book of Flexible Anthems and Oxford Book of Flexible Carols, Alan Bullard Carols, and Alan Bullard Anthems, and the three cantatas Wondrous Cross, O Come Emmanuel, and A Light in the Stable. He and his wife Janet also write the Pianoworks series for the older beginner.

