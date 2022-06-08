Home Agenparl Italia ANCE. GALLONE (FI): CONGRATULAZIONI A BRANCACCIO, AVANTI SU RIGENERAZIONE URBANA Agenparl ItaliaComunicati StampaPolitica InternaSocial Network ANCE. GALLONE (FI): CONGRATULAZIONI A BRANCACCIO, AVANTI SU RIGENERAZIONE URBANA By Redazione - 8 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinPrintTelegram (AGENPARL) – mer 08 giugno 2022 Ufficio Stampa Forza Italia-Berlusconi Presidente Senato della Repubblica 🔊 Listen to this RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mestre, al Teatro del Parco si conclude la prima residenza per artisti under 30 Ue, Lega: messa al bando auto benzina e diesel è follia, sinistra colpisce imprese e lavoratori Aggiornamento impegni del Presidente Roberto Fico – 9 giugno 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ - Advertisement -