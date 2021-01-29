venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
ANALYSIS: SAP PITCHES CLOUD TRANSFORMATION TO PANDEMIC-HIT CUSTOMERS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 By Douglas Busvine and Nadine Schimroszik
BERLIN (Reuters) – SAP says it is ready to lead customers into a cloud-based future, but the business software group may need all its powers of persuasion to convince its 400,000-strong client base to launch a major overhaul of systems in a pandemic.
The leading provider of vital enterprise applications from financial management to logistics this week launched its “Rise with SAP” pitch – the result of a strategic pivot announced by CEO Christian Klein last autumn that stunned markets and caused its biggest share price slump in a generation.
Investors balked at Klein’s abandonment of his mid-term profit targets as SAP winds down its legacy software-licence business, which is profitable and cash generative, replacing it with subscription revenues that are standard for cloud services and are more spread out over time.

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/analysis-sap-pitches-cloud-transformation-pandemic-hit-customers/12069

