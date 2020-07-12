domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
ANALYSIS OF THE ECONOMIC SITUATION IN THE SULTANATE : FIRST QUARTER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 12 luglio 2020

01/07/2020

This report traces the current economic situation of the country in view of the financial policies adopted by the Sultanate in order to absorb the impact of the continuous decline in oil prices on the national economy. This report addresses a number of the most important economic indicators that reflect the government’s fiscal policies, the most important of which are the indicators of GDP, public finance, foreign trade and monetary situation.

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/Elibrary/Pages/LibraryContentDetails.aspx?ItemID=U9G/YFwX3W4vtMyEh02PSg==

