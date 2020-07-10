venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
REEXAMINING THE NATIONAL SAVINGS-INVESTMENT NEXUS ACROSS TIME AND COUNTRIES

EDILIZIA, BERLUSCONI: RILANCIO ECONOMIA CON GRANDE PIANO CASA E GRANDE PIANO INFRASTRUTTURE

NUOVO VIDEOCLIP DI NAIRA

STATO DI EMERGENZA, CHIGI: DECISIONE PROROGA ANCORA NON PRESA, SI PASSERA’ DAL…

TURCHIA. LA BASILICA DI SANTA SOFIA DIVENTA UNA MOSCHEA

INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE FORME DI VIOLENZA FRA I MINORI: AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE…

WWW.MIUR.GOV.IT – FILOSOFIA, SCUOLA ESTIVA PER I DOCENTI PER RINNOVARE LE PRATICHE…

ANALYSIS OF 1-AMINOISOQUINOLINE USING THE SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION BY REVERSIBLE EXCHANGE HYPERPOLARIZATION TECHNIQUE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020

Signal amplification by reversible exchange (SABRE), a parahydrogen-based hyperpolarization technique, is valuable in detecting low concentrations of chemical compounds, which facilitates the understanding of their functions at molecular level as well as their applicability in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and magentic resource maging (MRI). SABRE of 1-aminoisoquinoline (1-AIQ) is significant because isoquinoline derivatives are the fundamental structures in compounds with notable biological activity and are basic organic building blocks. Through this study, we explain how SABRE is applied to hyperpolarize 1-AIQ for diverse solvent systems such as deuterium and non-deuterium solvents. We observed the amplification of individual protons of 1-AIQ at various magnetic fields. Further, we describe the polarization transfer mechanism of 1-AIQ compared to pyridine using density functional theory (DFT) calculations. These hyperpolarization techniques, including the polarization transfer mechanism investigation on 1-AIQ, will provide a firm basis for the future application of the hyperpolarization study on various bio-friendly materials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/HZn1AWHJrwQ/D0AN00967A

