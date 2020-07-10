ANALYSIS OF 1-AMINOISOQUINOLINE USING THE SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION BY REVERSIBLE EXCHANGE HYPERPOLARIZATION TECHNIQUE

Signal amplification by reversible exchange (SABRE), a parahydrogen-based hyperpolarization technique, is valuable in detecting low concentrations of chemical compounds, which facilitates the understanding of their functions at molecular level as well as their applicability in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and magentic resource maging (MRI). SABRE of 1-aminoisoquinoline (1-AIQ) is significant because isoquinoline derivatives are the fundamental structures in compounds with notable biological activity and are basic organic building blocks. Through this study, we explain how SABRE is applied to hyperpolarize 1-AIQ for diverse solvent systems such as deuterium and non-deuterium solvents. We observed the amplification of individual protons of 1-AIQ at various magnetic fields. Further, we describe the polarization transfer mechanism of 1-AIQ compared to pyridine using density functional theory (DFT) calculations. These hyperpolarization techniques, including the polarization transfer mechanism investigation on 1-AIQ, will provide a firm basis for the future application of the hyperpolarization study on various bio-friendly materials.