ANALYSES 8-2020 : EVALUATION OF THE CO2 TAX IMPACT

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, lun 23 novembre 2020

The health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are striking. Lockdown resulted in a decrease in income for one in six residents and had a negative effect on the physical health of one in six people. This crisis also has psychological repercussions on the population due to the scarcity of social relationships (friends or family). One resident in five felt more lonely than usual and one third felt worried. All these findings are analyzed in the report PIBien-être 2020, which also notes that the correlation between well-being and GDP is weak.

Publisher(s) : STATEC

Collection : Analyses

Author(s) : Tom Haas; Jill Schaul; Cathy Schmit

Language (s) :

 French 

Format : A4 (210 * 297 mm)

Number of pages : 18

Price : 8,60 euro(s)

ISSN : 2658-963X

Date of publication : 23-11-2020

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/publications/series/analyses/2020/analyses-08-20/index.html?from=rss

