(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), ven 03 luglio 2020 CBO projects that from 2020 to 2030, annual real GDP will be 3.4 percent lower, on average, than it projected in January. The annual unemployment rate, which was projected to average 4.2 percent, is now projected to average 6.1 percent.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56442