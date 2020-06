(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 06 giugno 2020

Mr. Speaker, spring will shortly turn to summer and this year of 2020 is unlikely to shake its reputation for turmoil. Our community is cautiously reopening and greater activity is taking place. There is a consistency in our message to the public and that is paying off with high levels of compliance with the phased approach outlined following the days of shelter in place.