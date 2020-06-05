venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

SPEECH: PM GLOBAL VACCINE SUMMIT CLOSING REMARKS: 4 JUNE 2020

GIORNATA PER LA CUSTODIA DEL CREATO. LA CEI: METTIAMO IN PRATICA LA…

NASCE UNA PIATTAFORMA ON DEMAND PER FILM E VIDEO CATTOLICI

CLIVE DIX APPOINTED DEPUTY CHAIR OF THE UK’S VACCINE TASKFORCE

IL SOSTEGNO DI FRANCESCO ALLA CHIESA USA

04/06/2020 BEYOND COVID-19, HUMAN RIGHTS CAN HELP SAVE THE PLANET

LA BCE RADDOPPIA IL SUO IMPEGNO SUL DEBITO

MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON EU AFFAIRS OUTLINED FINLAND’S POSITIONS ON THE FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 4 JUNE…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS I.LESHCHENYа MEETS THE CHAIRMAN OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE OF…

Agenparl

AN ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL VERTICAL FERROELECTRIC TUNNELING JUNCTION BASED ON CUINP2S6 MONOLAYER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01475C, Paper
Min Zhao, Gaoyang Gou, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun
A 1 nm-thick 2D vertical ferroelectric tunneling junction composed of a van der Waals stacked graphene/CuInP2S6 monolayer/graphene heterostructure.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/k_8MSYDP1Zo/D0NR01475C

Post collegati

AN ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL VERTICAL FERROELECTRIC TUNNELING JUNCTION BASED ON CUINP2S6 MONOLAYER

Redazione

AN INTERLAYER COMPOSED OF A POROUS CARBON SHEET EMBEDDED WITH TIO2 NANOPARTICLES FOR STABLE AND HIGH RATE LITHIUM–SULFUR BATTERIES

Redazione

A HMCUS@MNO2 NANOCOMPLEX RESPONSIVE TO MULTIPLE TUMOR ENVIRONMENTAL CLUES FOR PHOTOACOUSTIC/FLUORESCENCE/MAGNETIC RESONANCE TRIMODAL IMAGING-GUIDED AND ENHANCED PHOTOTHERMAL/PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

Redazione

ASPR TRACIE (ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE/TECHNICAL RESOURCES, ASSISTANCE CENTER, AND INFORMATION EXCHANGE) TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REQUEST: CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES

Redazione

CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE: GUIDANCE FROM THE AMA CODE OF MEDICAL ETHICS

Redazione

STATE LEVEL CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More