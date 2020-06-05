AN ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL VERTICAL FERROELECTRIC TUNNELING JUNCTION BASED ON CUINP2S6 MONOLAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01475C, Paper
Min Zhao, Gaoyang Gou, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun
A 1 nm-thick 2D vertical ferroelectric tunneling junction composed of a van der Waals stacked graphene/CuInP2S6 monolayer/graphene heterostructure.
