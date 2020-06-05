AN ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL VERTICAL FERROELECTRIC TUNNELING JUNCTION BASED ON CUINP2S6 MONOLAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01475C, Paper

Min Zhao, Gaoyang Gou, Xiangdong Ding, Jun Sun

A 1 nm-thick 2D vertical ferroelectric tunneling junction composed of a van der Waals stacked graphene/CuInP 2 S 6 monolayer/graphene heterostructure.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/k_8MSYDP1Zo/D0NR01475C