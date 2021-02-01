AN ULTRAHOT NEPTUNE IN THE NEPTUNE DESERT

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 01 febbraio 2021 First Author: Jenkins, James S.

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 0102.C-0451, 0102.C-0525

BibCode: 2020NatAs…4.1148J

About 1 out of 200 Sun-like stars has a planet with an orbital period shorter than one day: an ultrashort-period planet1,2. All of the previously known ultrashort-period planets are either hot Jupiters, with sizes above 10 Earth radii (R ⊕ ), or apparently rocky planets smaller than 2 R ⊕ . Such lack of planets of intermediate size (the `hot Neptune desert’) has been interpreted as the inability of low-mass planets to retain any hydrogen/helium (H/He) envelope in the face of strong stellar irradiation. Here we report the discovery of an ultrashort-period planet with a radius of 4.6 R ⊕ and a mass of 29 M ⊕ , firmly in the hot Neptune desert. Data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite3 revealed transits of the bright Sun-like star LTT 9779 every 0.79 days. The planet’s mean density is similar to that of Neptune, and according to thermal evolution models, it has a H/He-rich envelope constituting 9.0-2.9 +2.7 ?% of the total mass. With an equilibrium temperature around 2,000 K, it is unclear how this `ultrahot Neptune’ managed to retain such an envelope. Follow-up observations of the planet’s atmosphere to better understand its origin and physical nature will be facilitated by the star’s brightness (V mag = 9.8).



