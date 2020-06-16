martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
AN OXYGEN HETEROCYCLE-FUSED FLUORENE BASED NON-FULLERENE ACCEPTOR FOR HIGH EFFICIENCY ORGANIC SOLAR CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

A new acceptor-donor-acceptor (A-D-A) small molecule acceptor named FCO-2F, is designed and synthesized based on the previous acceptor F-H. By inserting oxygen atom into the backbone of F-H and fluorination on the end group, FCO-2F shows a much red-shifted absorption compared with F-H, and also a wider absorption up to 830 nm. Using polymer PM6 as the donor, the organic solar cell (OSC) devices based on FCO-2F offer a power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) of 13.36%, with much improved short circuit current (Jsc) of 20.90 mA cm-2.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00287A

