mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
AN IR-HO BIMETALLIC COMPLEX-MEDITATED LOW-DOSE RADIOTHERAPY/RADIODYNAMIC THERAPY IN VIVO

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

We report a bimetallic complex [Ir4Ho2(pq)8(H2dcbpy)4(OAc)2] (denoted as Ir4Ho2, pq = 2-phenylquionline, H2dcppy = 2,2′-bipyridine-3,3′-dicarboxylic acid) and its application for radiotherapy/radiodynamic therapy (RT/RDT). In a tumor xenografted mouse model, Ir4Ho2 exerted an obvious tumor-suppressing effect through efficient low-dose RT/RDT.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/5TJSMHwD8Os/D0CC02641G

