(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00134E, Paper

Linchao Zhang, Yu Zhang, Kefeng Xiao, Jinsheng Shi, Xiuxiu Du, Lili Wang, Xia Wu

Atrazine is one of the most widely used herbicide and a main pollutant of soil and water body. Intimate coupled photocatalysis and biodegradation (ICPB) is an attractive technology for the…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/UQIMpiSChzk/D1NJ00134E