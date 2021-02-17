(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

An Interview with Courtney Kennedy, Herencia Crowdsourcing Intern [ https://blogs.loc.gov/law/2021/02/an-interview-with-courtney-kennedy-herencia-crowdsourcing-intern/?loclr=eaiclb ] 02/17/2021 10:30 AM EST

Todays interview is with Courtney Kennedy, an intern working on transcribing the Herencia: Centuries of Spanish Legal Documentscrowdsourcing campaign at theLaw Library of Congress. Describe your background: I am originally from Texas. I moved to Norman, Oklahoma in 2012 for a doctoral program. I have a background in Modern Latin America, U.S. foreign policy, and [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]