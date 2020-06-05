AN INTERLAYER COMPOSED OF A POROUS CARBON SHEET EMBEDDED WITH TIO2 NANOPARTICLES FOR STABLE AND HIGH RATE LITHIUM–SULFUR BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02607G, Paper

Yushan Jiang, Yaqian Deng, Bin Zhang, Wuxing Hua, Xinliang Wang, Qi Qi, Qiaowei Lin, Wei Lv

An interlayer favoring Li ion diffusion and polysulfide blocking for Li–S batteries was fabricated by using porous carbon nanosheets embedded with TiO 2 nanoparticles.

