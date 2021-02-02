martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
AN INSIGHT ON THE FORMATION OF H-BONDS PROPAGATING THE MONOMERIC ZINC COMPLEXES OF A TRIDENTATE REDUCED SCHIFF BASE TO FORM INFINITE CHAIN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE01840F, Paper
Mainak Karmakar, Antonio Frontera, Shouvik Chattopadhyay
The synthesis and X-ray characterization of two new dinuclear Zn complexes using a tridentate N2O donor reduced Schiff base and acetate or azide as anionic coligands of formula [Zn2L2(OAc)2] (1)…
