mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
APPENDINO, DI MAIO: SPERO CHE LEI POSSA DIMOSTRARE LA SUA INNOCENZA

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), PIENO SOSTEGNO A ZINGARETTI

CICLO DI INCONTRI “RIPENSARE L’EDUCAZIONE NEL XXI SECOLO”: SABATO 30 GENNAIO IL…

UKEF POWERS PEOPLEFORCE IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS

FRANCESCO: GESù è L’UNICO “MAESTRO DI VITA”

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: ‘NON SIAMO CATTIVI’ AFFERMA IL VIDEO PROMOZIONALE DEL WEF…

SUSTAINABILITY AGREEMENTS: CMA ISSUES INFORMATION FOR BUSINESSES

CS_ GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA: “MAI ABBASSARE LA GUARDIA. AI…

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

Agenparl

AN IN SILICO INVESTIGATION OF THE BINDING MODES AND PATHWAY OF APTO-253 ON C-KIT G-QUADRUPLEX DNA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05210H, Paper
Saikat Pal, Sandip Paul
Identification of the top, bottom and side loop binding modes of the APTO-253 ligand on c-KIT G-quadruplex DNA.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/ll0AXQ6RZhE/D0CP05210H

