giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

23/04/2020 COVID-19: HANDBOOK FOR PARLIAMENTARIANS ON THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE ISTANBUL CONVENTION

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES FLIGHT FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS STRANDED IN FIJI

EUROPA, DI MAIO: RAGGIUNTO PRIMO IMPORTANTE RISULTATO IL RECOVERY FUND, ORA LAVORARE…

EUROPA, MERKEL: SI A RECOVERY FUND, GERMANIA STA BENE SOLO SE EUROPA…

EUROPA, SALVINI: APPROVATO IL MES, UNA DRAMMATICA IPOTECA SUL FUTURO DELL’ITALIA E…

CS_SCUOLA. QUESTIONARI SU OPINIONI STUDENTI? MINISTERO SI DISSOCIA

Agenparl

AN IMPROVED TUMOR-SPECIFIC THERAPEUTIC STRATEGY BY THE SPATIO-TEMPORALLY CONTROLLED IN SITU FORMATION OF A CU(II) COMPLEX, LEADING TO PROMPT CELL APOPTOSIS VIA PHOTOACTIVATION OF A PRODRUG

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4559-4562
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00667J, Communication
Amrita Chaudhuri, Rakesh Mengji, Yarra Venkatesh, Avijit Jana, N. D. Pradeep Singh
Biotin tagged one and two photon activable Cu chelating prodrug as a target-specific and spatio-temporal generations of Cu complex for improved cancer treatment.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/tqU25j2gohU/D0CC00667J

Post collegati

AN IMPROVED TUMOR-SPECIFIC THERAPEUTIC STRATEGY BY THE SPATIO-TEMPORALLY CONTROLLED IN SITU FORMATION OF A CU(II) COMPLEX, LEADING TO PROMPT CELL APOPTOSIS VIA PHOTOACTIVATION OF A PRODRUG

Redazione

FIRST STEPS TOWARDS A STABLE NEON COMPOUND: OBSERVATION AND BONDING ANALYSIS OF [B12(CN)11NE]−

Redazione

A MOLTEN-SALT PROTECTED PYROLYSIS APPROACH FOR FABRICATING A TERNARY NICKEL–COBALT–IRON OXIDE NANOMESH CATALYST WITH PROMOTED OXYGEN-EVOLVING PERFORMANCE

Redazione

PALLADIUM-CATALYZED CASCADE REACTIONS OF ENYNONES AND ISOCYANIDES: ACCESS TOWARDS FUNCTIONALIZED KETENIMINE AND ITS APPLICATION

Redazione

SPIN-CROSSOVER IN AN ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID PEROVSKITE

Redazione

MG2+ ION-CATALYZED POLYMERIZATION OF 1,3-DIOXOLANE IN BATTERY ELECTROLYTES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More