AN IMPROVED TUMOR-SPECIFIC THERAPEUTIC STRATEGY BY THE SPATIO-TEMPORALLY CONTROLLED IN SITU FORMATION OF A CU(II) COMPLEX, LEADING TO PROMPT CELL APOPTOSIS VIA PHOTOACTIVATION OF A PRODRUG

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4559-4562
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00667J, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00667J, Communication
Amrita Chaudhuri, Rakesh Mengji, Yarra Venkatesh, Avijit Jana, N. D. Pradeep Singh
Biotin tagged one and two photon activable Cu chelating prodrug as a target-specific and spatio-temporal generations of Cu complex for improved cancer treatment.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Biotin tagged one and two photon activable Cu chelating prodrug as a target-specific and spatio-temporal generations of Cu complex for improved cancer treatment.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/tqU25j2gohU/D0CC00667J