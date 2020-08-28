AN EXPLORATION OF THE SOLVENT- AND ACID-CATALYZED MUTAROTATION MECHANISMS OF LACTOSE IN AQUEOUS SOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Lactose, the characteristic carbohydrate of milk, is a high-value product applied as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations and as a carrier in dry-powder inhalers when purified. Usually, lactose is in the mutarotation equilibrium of two anomers in solution, the α and the β forms. This work has dealt theoretically with the mutarotation mechanisms of α-lactose catalyzed by solvent water molecules and acid molecules, including acetic acid (HAc) and trifluoroacetic acid (TFA). The whole mutarotation process is comprised of three stages, i.e., the initial ring-opening step, the isomerization of anomeric carbon C1 followed by the ring-closing step, in which, the ring-opening step involves the highest activation energy and therefore is the rate-determining step. The activation energies along the optimum mutarotation routes catalyzed by H2O, HAc and TFA molecules are 22.1, 13.5 and 8.7 kcal mol-1, respectively. All the transition states involved in the optimum ring-opening/closing reaction coordinates are octatomic ring structures with the attendance of two solvent water molecules or one acid molecule. For the acid-catalyzed rate-determining step, the reaction driving force initiates from the protonation of sugar ring O5 atom by the carboxyl hydrogen atom, whereas for the solvent-catalyzed process, it originates from the transfer of C1-hydroxyl hydrogen. The ease of lactose mutarotation depends greatly on the acidity of the catalyst. The obtained observation can provide more valuable information for pharmaceutical science.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/d8FOidFrpZ4/D0NJ03660A