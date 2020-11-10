martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
AN EVENING OF PATAGONIA CUISINE

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020

Mon, 16 Nov 2020 – 6pm

As a part of International Education Week, join Emma Piorier and Bethany Llewellyn, Study Abroad alumni and current seniors, for an evening of Patagonia Cuisine.

Emma and Bethany studied abroad their junior year of school with Round River Conservation Studies Patagonia and SIT Argentina: Human Rights and Social Movements. Though they were in different countries, Bethany was located in Chile and Emma in Argentina, they both spent time immersing themselves in the lives, customs and food of the expansive Patagonian region. Through their time abroad they found family, a sense of community and a deep love for Patagonian culture thorough the sharing and preparation of food. These dishes have stayed with them since their time in South America and they can’t wait, with Malbec and Mate in hand, to share some Patagonian hospitality with you.

Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=Yk9jVTduQjVjcHZvdGUzekhRQTdiZz09

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/an-evening-of-patagonia-cuisine/2020-11-16/

