martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl

AN ELECTRICALLY DRIVEN WHISPERING GALLERY POLARITON MICROLASER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Near-infrared micro/nanolaser devices utilizing low-dimensional semiconductors can provide essential building blocks to achieving integrated optoelectronic devices and circuitry for the advanced functionalities, which being compatible with on-chip technologies. Although significant progress has been developed through using narrow-band semiconductor micro/nanostructures to realizing near-infrared stimulated radiation at room temperature, severe challenges still remain involving much lower quantum efficiencies and higher auger recombination. Herein, we report an experimental realization of current-injection semiconductor polariton device made of a ZnO microwire via Ga-doped (ZnO:Ga MW) and p-type GaAs template. The device can emit polaritonic illuminating directly from sharp edges of the hexagonal MW. The experimental results of angle-resolved electroluminescence measurements reveal typical anticrossing feature between excitons and cavity modes, an unambiguous evidence of the strong exciton-polariton coupling, with corresponding Rabi splitting energy extracted to be about 195 meV. As the applied bias above certain value, electrically driven whispering gallery lasing action was achieved in the near-infrared spectrum, and the lasing features can be assigned to exciton-polariton effect. The results not only can afford insights into the developing of low-threshold coherent light sources via exciton-polariton effect, but also can expand the fabricating low-dimensional, near-infrared microlaser devices.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/w-VCpG_tpNg/D0NR08168J

Post collegati

AN ELECTRICALLY DRIVEN WHISPERING GALLERY POLARITON MICROLASER

Redazione

LARGE-SCALE STUDY FINDS GENETIC TESTING TECHNOLOGY FALSELY DETECTS VERY RARE VARIANTS

Redazione

ASIAN MULTILATERALISM IN UNCERTAIN TIMES – THE INDO-PACIFIC DEBATE: MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER?

Redazione

NEWS STORY: INDEPENDENT REPORT: JOHN PENROSE MP PUBLISHES PROPOSALS TO STRENGTHEN UK’S COMPETITION REGIME

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: SAY HY TO THE HOME OF THE FUTURE

Redazione

INDEPENDENT REPORT: POWER TO THE PEOPLE: INDEPENDENT REPORT ON COMPETITION POLICY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More