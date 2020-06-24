mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
AN ELECTRICALLY ACTIVE GECKO-EFFECT SOFT GRIPPER UNDER A LOW VOLTAGE BY MIMICKING GECKO’S ADHESIVE STRUCTURES AND TOE MUSCLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Soft Matter, 2020, 16,5599-5608
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM00787K, Paper
Hongmiao Tian, Haoran Liu, Jinyou Shao, Shuai Li, Xiangming Li, Xiaoming Chen
An electrically active gecko-effect soft gripper under a low voltage based on adhesive structures and liquid crystal elastomers.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/6Xt3ZdPxqCs/D0SM00787K

